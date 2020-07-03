1/2
Stanford Wyman Boozer
Stanford Wyman Boozer COLUMBIA - Funeral Service for Stanford Wyman Boozer, Jr. 77, will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Family Worship Center. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 2:45 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow in St. Andrews Lutheran Church Cemetery. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, is assisting the family. Mr. Boozer passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Born in Columbia, he was a son of the late Stanford Wyman Boozer, Sr. and Agnes Koon Boozer. Stanford, affectionately known as Buddy, was a graduate of Irmo High School and attended the University of South Carolina. He was the President of Boozer Shopping Center and Wyman Boozer Realty for 22 years and had numerous careers to follow. Buddy was the owner and operator of the Orangeburg Drag Strip for 10 years before it sold and became the South Carolina Motor Complex. He owned and sponsored pro-mod race cars for Tindal Racing and G&B Racing. Buddy shared residences between Chapin and Yemassee, SC. He was a South Carolina State Constable for 15 years and was known as Col. Buddy Boozer where he was recognized as a top donor for the Tri-County area Shriners. He loved giving back to his community. He sponsored children's basketball and baseball teams; Boy Scouts; Cub Scouts; local churches; and anyone in need. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Surviving are his sisters, Sylvia B. Brannon (Danny), Barbara B. Mann (Ronnie); brother, Ronald Franklin Boozer, Sr.; nieces and nephews, Darlene B. Scurry, Danny E. Brannon, Jr., Wyman J. Brannon, Ronald "Scooter" Boozer, Jr., Kayla Boozer, Una Fairhart, Eddie Baker, III, John Baker, Bevan Boozer, Ronda McNeely, Deborah and Stephen Mann. He was preceded in death by a sister, Gloria Baker. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Buddy's caregivers, Sylvia Brown, Brittany Brown, and Ioyna Brown for the love and care you have given to him over the past two years. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 140 Stoneridge Drive, #210, Columbia, SC 29210. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com

Published in The State on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
02:00 PM
Family Worship Center
JUL
5
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Family Worship Center
JUL
5
Burial
St. Andrews Lutheran Church Cemetery
