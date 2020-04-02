Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley Baker Jr.. View Sign Service Information Blyth Funeral Home 1425 Montague Avenue Extension Greenwood , SC 29649 (864)-223-2223 Graveside service A private graveside service will be held Send Flowers Obituary



Stanley C. Baker, Jr., MD GREENWOOD - Dr. Stanley C. Baker, Jr., prominent surgeon in the Piedmont and recognized throughout the South Carolina medical community, local civic leader and farmer, passed away peacefully March 30th, 2020. Stanley was born December 11th , 1926, to Dr. Stanley, Sr. and Mary Baker of Greenwood. He attended Greenwood High, The Citadel, and after serving in the United States Navy, finished The Citadel and received a degree in medicine from MUSC, in Charleston. While in medical school, he married his wife of fifty-three years, Dorothea "Dot" Floyd, of Newberry. Upon graduation, Dr. Baker was selected to complete his residency in surgery at George Washington University in Washington, DC, where he was ultimately asked to serve as Chief Resident. Stanley and Dot returned to Greenwood, and the "new" Self Memorial Hospital, to begin his practice. The family was already in stride, with Stan, born in Charleston and Kathy in Washington, DC; shortly afterwards, Rhett, and then Rebecca were born in Greenwood. Dr. Baker quickly established himself as, not only a significant addition to the upstate medical community, but, was quickly becoming active in community service. Stanley participated as a member of the Greenwood Rotary Club, ultimately serving as President. He was later elected to the Greenwood County Council, and chosen as Chairman. Dr. Baker was one of the strong proponents of removing Greenwood's famed "Main Street Railroad Tracks" to encourage a more inviting downtown area. He spearheaded this effort, and was cited as one of the critical voices in successfully moving the effort along. Interesting is the fact that his grandfather, Kenneth Baker, who, as Greenwood mayor in 1919, successfully petitioned the president of Southern Railway in making Greenwood a major railway stop, and laying down those same rails. In 1977, Dr. Baker had the opportunity to serve as a Trustee of the Medical University of SC and ultimately became one of the longest serving members spanning nearly 40 years. This became one of his great life endeavors as he truly felt he could make a difference for South Carolina and the health of her citizens. Significant to this was his aspirations for the growth of the school, and, as Chairman, was able to be an influential voice in recruiting his close friend Dr. James Edwards, past Governor and Secretary of Energy, to serve as President. Those years as Chairman, and Governor Edwards, President, set a remarkable pace of expansion and excellence that MUSC continues to enjoy and successfully pursue. His last years as a member were highlighted by his support and delight at the opening of the new MUSC Children's Hospital, the most important new children's medical facility in the South. Upon Dr. Baker's retirement from surgery, he was asked to be Physician in Residence at The Montgomery Family Practice Center, at Self Regional Hospital, where for over fifteen years he taught dozens of physicians from all over the world in basic surgical and medical protocol that they could use in general practice. During his entire career he, also, volunteered his services to The Whitten Center, in Clinton, SC. In 2000, Dr. Baker was inducted into South Carolina's Order of the Silver Crescent, awarded, by the Governor, for "exemplary community contributions and achievements." He was selected to the Greenwood County Hall of Fame. Additionally, he was honored as one of Greenwood County's 100 Most Influential Citizens of the past 100 years. At different points in Dr. Baker's life he rebuilt a Ford Model "A," qualified for an aviation pilot's license, passed his Coast Guard Captain's license, attended innumerable Piedmont Tech classes in about everything mechanical, participated in a multitude of woodcraft schools, ultimately teaching his children and grandchildren. He constructed dozens of museum quality pieces of furniture. He had an insatiable desire to continue his education, in everything. He was a voracious reader and had an insatiable desire to keep up with the latest technology. With all his knowledge, he was a great listener- he loved asking questions. Dr. Baker's years after retirement were spent very actively and enthusiastically at his other love- "the farm" in Newberry. There he hosted (insisted upon) all family holidays, raised cattle, produced superbly crafted furniture, and regularly invited friends to hunt and fish and eat BBQ. He genuinely welcomed all guests and "enjoyed being with them." Stanley Baker was humble in conversation, confident in action, knowledgeable in things that matter, insistent upon detail, encouraging and supportive in teaching, slow to anger, but, resolute when called for. He was a very gracious person. He loved dearly his family and he enjoyed immensely his life's experiences. Stanley epitomized the true definition of the "Southern Gentleman." He will be greatly missed by all those who were most fortunate to have known him. Survivors include his sister Pierrine Baker Johnson; his daughter Kathleen Baker Seals and son-in-law, Mark Seals; son Rhett Meriwether Baker and daughter-in law, Angie Roberts Baker; daughter Rebecca Barre Baker Cox and son-in-law, Robbie Cox; grandchildren Mary DeSaussure Baker Toelkes and husband Travis; Caroline Seals Williams, and husband Tram; Sarah Allston Baker; Nathaniel Floyd Baker and wife, Kathleen; Mark J. (Jack) Seals, Jr. and wife Scottie; Julia Garland Baker; Dorothea (Dori) Baker Hunt and husband Jake; Ann Meriwether Baker; great grandchildren Baker Williams, Grace Baker, and Sutton Williams. In addition to his parents, Dr. Baker was predeceased by his wife, Dot, and son, Stan. A private graveside service will be held and a celebration of life will be scheduled later this year. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you remember MUSC Children's Hospital, and Main Street United Methodist Church, Greenwood. For online condolences visit www.blythfuneralhome.com Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Baker family. Published in The State on Apr. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Rotary International U.S. Navy Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close