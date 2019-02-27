Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley Donen. View Sign

Stanley Donen COLUMBIA - It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that we report the passing of Stanley Donen, our brother, Uncle and great Uncle. Stanley lived an incredible life spanning nearly 10 decades. He passed just shy of his 95th birthday. From his beginnings in Columbia, South Carolina to the fulfillment of his dream to tell stories he created art in a way that millions have been enjoying ever since. Stanley's life and career took him all over the world. He left the traditional studio driven production of his art to become an independent movie Producer and Director with extraordinary vision and courage. This could be summed-up by a quote of the late Nelson Mandela that "the greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall." He leaves behind his partner Elaine May, Sister Carla Donen Davis, sons Joshua (wife Nicki, son Cooper), and Mark Donen, and his Columbia nephews; Myles (wife Alison), Donen (wife Sheila), Mark, Daniel (wife Sarah), great nephews and nieces Griffin, Donen, Joshua, Harrison, Lindsey, Emma, Doc, and Toler. We hope that you can now dance everyday with Fred Astair.

