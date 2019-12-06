Stanley Fields COLUMBIA - Mr. Stanley Fields was born April 14, 1951 in Swansea, South Carolina to the late Ellen Robinson Coleman and Caleb Fields. Stanley departed this life on November 28, 2019 at Millennium Nursing Home. Stanley was educated in Richland County Public Schools and graduated from Booker T. Washington and he was employed by SC Department of Mental Health, Bagnal Builders and Marwin Windows and Doors before becoming disabled. Stanley leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Barbara McCaster-Fields; sons, Olando McCaster, S. Lorenzo Fields, and Frankie Caldwell; daughter, Santania Brown; brothers, Anthony Fields and Leonard Fields; three sisters, Cathy Greene, Kathleen (Cecil) Jones, and Tammy Coleman; 15 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; a special friend, Eva Brown; and a host of nieces, nephews, and family and friends. The homegoing service for Mr. Stanley Fields will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019, 3:00 PM at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home, 2930 Colonial Drive with burial in Serenity Memorial Gardens, 1101 Buckner Road. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Dec. 6, 2019