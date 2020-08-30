1/1
Stanley S. Klaus
Stanley S. Klaus WINNSBORO - Stanley S. Klaus, 70, of Winnsboro passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Born in Lowville, NY, he was the son of the late John and Anna Adamiz Klaus. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Kim K. Klaus; son in law, Willie Gladden; and two grandchildren, Joey Sanchez and Serenity Shirle. In addition to his parents, Stan is predeceased by a daughter, Pattie Klaus Gladden. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service celebrating Stan's life will he held at a later date. Pope Funeral Home is serving the Klaus family. Online condolences may be sent to the Klaus family at www.popefuneralhomesc.com.

Published in The State on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pope Funeral Home
521 S. Congress St.
Winnsboro, SC 29180
803-635-2411
