Stanley Sims

Service Information
Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services
2624 Alpine Rd
Columbia, SC
29223
(803)-735-1205
Wake
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services
2624 Alpine Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Grace Christian Church
5010 Monticello Road
View Map
Obituary
Stanley Sims COLUMBIA, SC - Funeral services for Mr. Stanley Sims will be held 1:00 p.m. (viewing at 12:00 p.m.) Saturday at Grace Christian Church, 5010 Monticello Road. Wake service for Mr. Sims will be held today from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. He worked at W.A. Perry for over 30 years as custodian. Surviving are his wife, Christine Sims; children, Brandon and Ayanna Sims; siblings, Connie Gaskins, Robert Myers, Cynthia Pretty, Roberta McCoy and Stanzetta Johnson.
Published in The State on Jan. 31, 2020
