Stanley Sims COLUMBIA, SC - Funeral services for Mr. Stanley Sims will be held 1:00 p.m. (viewing at 12:00 p.m.) Saturday at Grace Christian Church, 5010 Monticello Road. Wake service for Mr. Sims will be held today from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. He worked at W.A. Perry for over 30 years as custodian. Surviving are his wife, Christine Sims; children, Brandon and Ayanna Sims; siblings, Connie Gaskins, Robert Myers, Cynthia Pretty, Roberta McCoy and Stanzetta Johnson.
Published in The State on Jan. 31, 2020