Stanley "Stan" Virgil Kiser CHAPIN - Stanley Virgil Kiser, 68, of Chapin, SC, formerly of Orangeburg,SC, passed away at approximately 9:00 p.m. on September 21, 2019, as a result of a tragic boating accident. He was the beloved husband of Shawn Campbell Kiser, and adored father of his three children, Sloan, Morgan, and Pierce. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 noon, Friday, October 4, 2019, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, Orangeburg, SC, with the Rev. Jody Flowers officiating. The family will receive friends an hour before the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Bowman Memorial Cemetery, Bowman, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Helping Hands Adult Day Care, 2010 State Street, Cayce, SC 29033 or Chapin United Methodist Church, 415 Lexington Avenue, Chapin, SC 29036. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Oct. 3, 2019