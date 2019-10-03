Stanley Virgil "Stan" Kiser

Guest Book
  • - Lynn Hurst
  • "Sending Shawn and family our deepest condolences. We met..."
    - Lynn Hurst
  • "My family knew Stan, his parents, and Shawn, we all grew up..."
    - Kerry Riordan/Allen
  • "Stan was always such a cheerful and friendly guy - a joy..."
    - Marty and Patti Washburn
  • "I am heartbroken to hear this terrible news- Also- my..."
    - Betty McMichael
Service Information
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd
Orangeburg, SC
29118
(803)-534-6621
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd
Orangeburg, SC 29118
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd
Orangeburg, SC 29118
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Stanley "Stan" Virgil Kiser CHAPIN - Stanley Virgil Kiser, 68, of Chapin, SC, formerly of Orangeburg,SC, passed away at approximately 9:00 p.m. on September 21, 2019, as a result of a tragic boating accident. He was the beloved husband of Shawn Campbell Kiser, and adored father of his three children, Sloan, Morgan, and Pierce. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 noon, Friday, October 4, 2019, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, Orangeburg, SC, with the Rev. Jody Flowers officiating. The family will receive friends an hour before the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Bowman Memorial Cemetery, Bowman, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Helping Hands Adult Day Care, 2010 State Street, Cayce, SC 29033 or Chapin United Methodist Church, 415 Lexington Avenue, Chapin, SC 29036. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Oct. 3, 2019
bullet Smith bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.