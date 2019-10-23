Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley Winford Kyzer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Stanley Winford Kyzer COLUMBIA, sc - STANLEY Winford Kyzer, 91, of Columbia, South Carolina, passed away Thursday evening, October 17th 2019, in his home. He was born January 31, 1928, in Columbia, South Carolina, to the late Madison Stanley Kyzer and Lessie Mae Hall. Stan, in his late teens, enlisted in the United States Merchant Marines and continued on to serve in the Marine Corps with the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing which was stationed in China following WWII. Following active service he continued on in the Marine Corps Reserves, being called up during the Korean conflict as a firefighter located at Camp Pendleton. Stan dutifully ended his service to the United States of America retiring as a Staff Sargent. Stan started his firefighting career while in the Marine Corps Reserves and worked for the City of Columbia Fire Department for 42 years, working at every Station House in the city. Stan was a Driver-Engineer for 15 years and ultimately retired as Fire Captain. Strong in his faith, Stan served his church faithfully as an Ordinance worker for 12 years at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Temple. Stan also was an avid USC Gamecock Baseball fan, never missing a game. Stan was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Joan P. Kyzer, and daughter Joy A. Kyzer. Stan is survived by his son, Stephen W. Kyzer (Sharon) of Orem Utah; grandchildren, Erin (Nathan), Michelle (Landon), Brenton, Alexa (James), and Sean; great-grandchildren, Kyson, Asher, Jensen, Felicity, Mateo, Hayden, and Charlotte. Stan also leaves behind his beloved cat Coco. The family will receive friends at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4440 Fort Jackson Blvd., Columbia, SC 29209 on Thursday, October 24, 2019, from 12 to 1 p.m. with the funeral service immediately following. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park with military honors.

