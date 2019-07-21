Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service 1321 Berkeley Ave. Charlotte , NC 28204 (704)-641-7606 Visitation 12:00 PM Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral Funeral service 1:00 PM Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral Send Flowers Obituary

Stella Lambros Artemes ROCK HILL - Stella Lambros Artemes, 85, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Miss Artemes was born in Gastonia, NC on January 19, 1934 to immigrant parents, Lambros Artemes Antoniadou and Myrofora Psaras. Raised in a Greek-speaking household, her parents made the American dream a reality for her. As was often the case with immigrant parents, the last name was dropped. Stella graduated from Chester High School. While in high school, she helped her mother at the Chester Candy Kitchen. After graduating from the University of South Carolina, she worked at the university, retiring from the Department of Vocational Rehabilitation. "New Season", a sculpture by Gary Lee Price about renewal and rebirth, the metamorphosis that promotes change, will be donated in memory of Stella to Daniel Stowe Botanical Gardens. It suggests the tender care and concern shown to her by her brother, Ares. Stella is survived by her brother, Ares Artemes and his wife, Brenda. Funeral services for Stella will be at 1:00 PM on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 600 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203 or Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1931 Sumter St., Columbia, SC 29201. Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at

www.kennethpoeservices.com
Published in The State on July 21, 2019

