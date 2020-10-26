1/1
Stella H. Kyzer
1933 - 2020
Lexington, South Carolina - Stella H. Kyzer passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, October 23, 2020.
Stella was born on May 6, 1933 in Warsaw, NC to Walter Lee Herring Sr. and Ora Mae Davis Herring. Stella lived a great, long life that was centered around her family and her faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 8 siblings, late husband, Lloyd Kyzer and her son, Robin Hudson. Stella is survived by her children, Darrell Hudson (Gay) of Lexington, SC, Chuck Hudson (Cindy) of Columbia, SC and Melinda Dailey of Lexington, SC. Stella is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2 PM on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel with a burial service at Lexington Memorial Cemetery immediately following. The family will receive visitors prior to the funeral at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Unity United Methodist Church at 1760 W. Wards Bridge Road, Warsaw, NC 28398.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude for everyone's love and generosity at this time.
www.caughmanlexington.com


Published in The State on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
01:00 PM
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
OCT
27
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
503 N Lake Dr
Lexington, SC 29072
8033596118
October 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Caughman-Harman Funeral Home
