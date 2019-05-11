Stella Mae Koon LEXINGTON- Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens. Stella Mae Koon, 87, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at her home in Lexington. She was born on October 25, 1931 to the late Marvin E. and Elizabeth W. Addy. She was a member of Westside Baptist Church. She was very blessed to have Daisy who made sure she had everything she needed and for her wonderful neighbors, the Harris's, who always looked out for her and remembered her on all special occasions. Stella was predeceased by her husband, Brooks E. Koon, Jr., and a sister, Earline Hughes. She is survived by numerous cousins. The family would like to send a special thank you to Debra, Doris, Joann, MSA Hospice, FirstLight Home Care, and all of the caregivers over the past few years. Barr-Price.com (803) 356-4411
Published in The State on May 11, 2019