Stephan Wiles BLACKVILLE, SC - Funeral services for Marion Stephan Wiles, 68, of Blackville, SC will be held at three o'clock p.m., Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Blackville First Baptist Church with Reverends Jeffrey Ray, Ken Frederick and Dr. Thomas Terry officiating; burial will be in the Barnwell Memory Gardens on Reynolds Road. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Sunday. Memorial contributions may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Ronald McDonald House, 2901 Colonial Dr., Columbia, SC 29203. Stephan passed away on Friday, August 8, 2019 at his home. Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Linda Jones Wiles; a daughter, Stephanie W. (Jason) Kemmerlin; a son, Wesley Allan (Emily) Wiles all of Blackville; grandchildren, Marion Case Wiles and Carson Allan Wiles; sisters, Marianne Wiles of Glennallen, VA, Wanda (Richard) Nauman of Hopkins, SC, Cyndee Wiles of Columbia, Paula (Tommy) Still of Barnwell; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncle, and cousins. Visit our online registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Aug. 10, 2019