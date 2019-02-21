Stephanie Amaker

Stephanie Amaker COLUMBIA - Ms. Stephanie Amaker of 11 Summers Vale Court, Columbia, daughter of Ms. Daisy Amaker and the late Lacy Hall, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Funeral plans will be announced by W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North. The family will receive visitors at her mother's residence, 250 Bradstone Road, Irmo, SC from 4 to 8 PM daily. Friends may also call the funeral home.
Funeral Home
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
902 Webster St.
North, SC 29112
803-247-2231
Funeral Home Details
Published in The State on Feb. 21, 2019
