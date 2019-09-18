Stephanie Cheyenne Quiller Williams COLUMBIA - A memorial service for Stephanie Cheyenne Quiller Williams, 33, will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019 at New Life Community Church. The family will receive friends at 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Ms. Williams died Saturday, September 14, 2019. Born in Ft. Riley, Kansas, she was a daughter of Carl Stephan Quiller and Portia Martin Quiller. A graduate of Dutch Fork High School, she attended Columbia College where she received her Bachelor's degree in Psychology. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her two daughters, Natalie Grace Williams and Olivia Noelle Williams; sisters, Carla Quiller and LaDonna Samuels (Jonathan); niece, Jada Samuels; paternal grandmothers, Margaret Carthon and Marjorie Hayes; and many relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SC Law Enforcement Chaplaincy for SCDC PCIS events, 2501 Heyward St, Columbia, SC 29205. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Sept. 18, 2019