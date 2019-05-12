Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephanie Lovit. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Stephanie Lovit COLUMBIA - Stephanie Lovit, 58, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, May 10, 2019. She was born in New York City, NY and then moved with her family to Florence, SC. She graduated from West Florence High School, and then went on to earn a degree in accounting from the University of South Carolina. Stephanie is the proud mother of two children, Ross Friedman (Ana) of Chicago, IL and Danya Friedman of Jacksonville, FL. She is also survived by her mother, Patricia Lovit of Columbia, SC; brother, David Lovit (Heidi); nephew, Adam Lovit (Shanna); nieces, Morgan Lovit Buchanan (Gordon) and Rebekah Lovit; and a great-nephew, Samuel Lovit. She was preceded in death by her father, Murray William Lovit. She loved to spend time at the beach and will always be remembered for her love of candy, music, animals, and her sense of humor. Graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Beth Shalom Arcadia Lakes Cemetery. The family would like to thank Agape Hospice for their wonderful, compassionate care. Donations may be made to Beth Shalom Synagogue's Tuesday with Friends, Agape Hospice, or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Please sign the online guestbook at

Stephanie Lovit COLUMBIA - Stephanie Lovit, 58, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, May 10, 2019. She was born in New York City, NY and then moved with her family to Florence, SC. She graduated from West Florence High School, and then went on to earn a degree in accounting from the University of South Carolina. Stephanie is the proud mother of two children, Ross Friedman (Ana) of Chicago, IL and Danya Friedman of Jacksonville, FL. She is also survived by her mother, Patricia Lovit of Columbia, SC; brother, David Lovit (Heidi); nephew, Adam Lovit (Shanna); nieces, Morgan Lovit Buchanan (Gordon) and Rebekah Lovit; and a great-nephew, Samuel Lovit. She was preceded in death by her father, Murray William Lovit. She loved to spend time at the beach and will always be remembered for her love of candy, music, animals, and her sense of humor. Graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Beth Shalom Arcadia Lakes Cemetery. The family would like to thank Agape Hospice for their wonderful, compassionate care. Donations may be made to Beth Shalom Synagogue's Tuesday with Friends, Agape Hospice, or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Please sign the online guestbook at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close