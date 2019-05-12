Stephanie Lovit COLUMBIA - Stephanie Lovit, 58, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, May 10, 2019. She was born in New York City, NY and then moved with her family to Florence, SC. She graduated from West Florence High School, and then went on to earn a degree in accounting from the University of South Carolina. Stephanie is the proud mother of two children, Ross Friedman (Ana) of Chicago, IL and Danya Friedman of Jacksonville, FL. She is also survived by her mother, Patricia Lovit of Columbia, SC; brother, David Lovit (Heidi); nephew, Adam Lovit (Shanna); nieces, Morgan Lovit Buchanan (Gordon) and Rebekah Lovit; and a great-nephew, Samuel Lovit. She was preceded in death by her father, Murray William Lovit. She loved to spend time at the beach and will always be remembered for her love of candy, music, animals, and her sense of humor. Graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Beth Shalom Arcadia Lakes Cemetery. The family would like to thank Agape Hospice for their wonderful, compassionate care. Donations may be made to Beth Shalom Synagogue's Tuesday with Friends, Agape Hospice, or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Please sign the online guestbook at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on May 12, 2019