Stephen Ashley "Steve" Ellison, Sr. COLUMBIA - A funeral service for Stephen Ashley "Steve" Ellison, Sr., 77, will be held at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Northeast Chapel, with burial following in Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:30 until 11:45 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Mr. Ellison passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020. Born in Columbia on January 22, 1943, he was a son of the late Lowell Ashley Ellison and Doris Leola Lloyd Ellison. Stephen attended Eau Claire High School and served in the S.C. National Guard. He retired from Southern Wine & Spirits after 26 years. Stephen was a member of the Dentsville Masonic Lodge #398 and was a Shriner at the Jamil Temple. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and spending time outdoors. Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Sherron McCaskill Ellison of Elgin; son, Steve Ellison, Jr. (Kelle) of Lynchburg; daughter, Shelley Ellison of Elgin; sisters, Lynn Axson, Nadia Bellamy, Becky Steveres, and Debbie Whittle; niece, Angel Ellison; and nephew, Buddy Ellison. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Lowell Ellison. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com