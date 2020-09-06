1/1
Stephen Ashley "Steve" Ellison Sr.
1943 - 2020
Stephen Ashley "Steve" Ellison, Sr. COLUMBIA - A funeral service for Stephen Ashley "Steve" Ellison, Sr., 77, will be held at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Northeast Chapel, with burial following in Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:30 until 11:45 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Mr. Ellison passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020. Born in Columbia on January 22, 1943, he was a son of the late Lowell Ashley Ellison and Doris Leola Lloyd Ellison. Stephen attended Eau Claire High School and served in the S.C. National Guard. He retired from Southern Wine & Spirits after 26 years. Stephen was a member of the Dentsville Masonic Lodge #398 and was a Shriner at the Jamil Temple. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and spending time outdoors. Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Sherron McCaskill Ellison of Elgin; son, Steve Ellison, Jr. (Kelle) of Lynchburg; daughter, Shelley Ellison of Elgin; sisters, Lynn Axson, Nadia Bellamy, Becky Steveres, and Debbie Whittle; niece, Angel Ellison; and nephew, Buddy Ellison. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Lowell Ellison. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com

Published in The State on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
10:30 - 11:45 AM
Dunbar Funeral Home - Northeast
SEP
8
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Dunbar Funeral Home - Northeast
