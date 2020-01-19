Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Berry. View Sign Service Information Nashville Cremation Center 8120 Sawyer Brown Rd Nashville , TN 37221 (615)-678-4832 Send Flowers Obituary

Stephen Berry ANTIOCH, TN - Dr. Stephen R. "Steve" Berry, age 70, died January 13, 2020 at the Life Care Center of Hickory Woods. Born in Columbia SC on August 27, 1949, Steve was predeceased by his parents Dr. and Mrs. Louie and Sarah Ramseur Berry. Steve was a graduate of Dreher High School and The University of South Carolina with a BS in Biological Sciences. Steve served in the United States Air Force and SC Air National Guard. Following an honorable discharge, he attended the Medical University of South Carolina where he received a doctor of dental medicine (DMD) in 1976. He practiced dentistry in Columbia for over 20 years before a disability necessitated early retirement. Steve gave each patient individual attention providing exacting treatment to assure that each procedure performed met his high standards. He was a member of the SC Dental Association and the Mid Carolina Study Academy of which he served a term as president. Steve had a passion for fishing. He especially loved to catch largemouth bass in South Carolina's rivers, lakes, and ponds. A talented artist, Steve's paintings adorned the walls of his home. Steve was also a skilled jewelry maker casting rings, earrings and pendants. Steve is survived by his son Taylor Lewis Berry of Murfreesboro TN and his wife Carrie; brother Dr. Richard Barnett Berry of Gainesville, FL, his wife Cathy and their children David and Sarah; and by his former wife and friend Dianne Lewis of Asheville, NC. The family will celebrate Steve's life with a private service. Condolences may be shared with the family in care of Taylor Berry, 2829 Lightning Bug Dr, Murfreesboro TN 37129 or through the Nashville Cremation Center. Memorial donations can be made to the South Carolina Wildlife Federation on line at South Carolina Wildlife Federation . Or by mail at: South Carolina Wildlife Federation, 215 Pickens Street, Columbia, SC 29205.

