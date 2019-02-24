Stephen E. Brown COLUMBIA - Stephen E. Brown, 67 passed away on January 21, 2019. He was born in Columbia, SC on April 21, 1951 to Byrl E. Brown and Mildred Moore Brown. Stephen graduated college with a degree in Horticulture he was very adventures, he enjoyed rock and ice climbing, cycling and Kayaking. He loved the out doors. Stephen is survived by his wife Denise, step son's Mark and Kevin, sister Donna Sox and brother Keith Brown, nieces Diana and Kathryn and nephew Chase; and many other relatives and friends. A service to celebrate the life of Stephen will be held on Thursday February 28th at 1:00 pm at The Harvest Church located at 4865 Sunset Blvd. Lexington SC 29072.
Published in The State on Feb. 24, 2019