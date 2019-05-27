Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Campbell Jr.. View Sign Service Information Powers Funeral Home 832 Ridgeway Rd Lugoff , SC 29078 (803)-408-8711 Send Flowers Obituary

Stephen R. Campbell, Jr. WESTVILLE Funeral service for Stephen Ryan Campbell Jr., 21, will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at The River Church, 2024 Haile Street, Camden, S.C. with burial to follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Stephen passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Born in Camden he was the son of Stephanie Arlene Colvin. He was a 2017 graduate of Camden High School where he played football. He was a volunteer firefighter with Baron DeKalb Fire Department. Stephen had an outgoing personality and enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing golf. He was a member of the APA Pool League. Surviving are his mother, Stephanie Colvin of Westville; brother, Josh Campbell of Lugoff; grandparents, Roger and Kim Forrest of Westville and Billy and Renee Colvin of Camden; great-grandparents, Joann Owens of Westville, Grace Edmonds of Camden, and Fran and Ed Stokes of Camden; uncles and aunts, Mitch Forrest, William Edward Colvin, Stephanie Austin Catoe (Brian), and Cindy Ryan (Mike); and cousin, Bryce Catoe. Sign the online register at

Stephen R. Campbell, Jr. WESTVILLE Funeral service for Stephen Ryan Campbell Jr., 21, will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at The River Church, 2024 Haile Street, Camden, S.C. with burial to follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Stephen passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Born in Camden he was the son of Stephanie Arlene Colvin. He was a 2017 graduate of Camden High School where he played football. He was a volunteer firefighter with Baron DeKalb Fire Department. Stephen had an outgoing personality and enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing golf. He was a member of the APA Pool League. Surviving are his mother, Stephanie Colvin of Westville; brother, Josh Campbell of Lugoff; grandparents, Roger and Kim Forrest of Westville and Billy and Renee Colvin of Camden; great-grandparents, Joann Owens of Westville, Grace Edmonds of Camden, and Fran and Ed Stokes of Camden; uncles and aunts, Mitch Forrest, William Edward Colvin, Stephanie Austin Catoe (Brian), and Cindy Ryan (Mike); and cousin, Bryce Catoe. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net Published in The State on May 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close