Stephen R. Campbell, Jr. WESTVILLE Funeral service for Stephen Ryan Campbell Jr., 21, will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at The River Church, 2024 Haile Street, Camden, S.C. with burial to follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Stephen passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Born in Camden he was the son of Stephanie Arlene Colvin. He was a 2017 graduate of Camden High School where he played football. He was a volunteer firefighter with Baron DeKalb Fire Department. Stephen had an outgoing personality and enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing golf. He was a member of the APA Pool League. Surviving are his mother, Stephanie Colvin of Westville; brother, Josh Campbell of Lugoff; grandparents, Roger and Kim Forrest of Westville and Billy and Renee Colvin of Camden; great-grandparents, Joann Owens of Westville, Grace Edmonds of Camden, and Fran and Ed Stokes of Camden; uncles and aunts, Mitch Forrest, William Edward Colvin, Stephanie Austin Catoe (Brian), and Cindy Ryan (Mike); and cousin, Bryce Catoe. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on May 27, 2019