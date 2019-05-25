Guest Book View Sign Service Information Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel 503 N Lake Dr Lexington , SC 29072 (803)-359-6118 Send Flowers Obituary

Stephen Christopher Cottrell GILBERT Stephen Christopher Cottrell passed from this world to the eternal world May 22, 2019 after a short fight with cancer. Steve was born October 1, 1953 to Raymond B. and Emma Jones Cottrell in Columbia, SC. He attended Columbia High School and the University of South Carolina where he majored in Marine Biology. Steve was always a man of the world and blessed with many talents and athletic ability. He was proud to have been a Shrimp Boat Captain for over 20 years based out of Fernandina, Florida. He also worked as a Project Manager for Cottrell & Co., Inc. and Vista Engineering, LLC as a mechanical designer. His artistic talents were unsurpassed and his love for life inspiring. The world seems a little smaller for his passing, but I am sure joy now radiates in Heaven as he was reunited with his brother, Bates Cottrell, and his father. He is survived by his mother, Emma Cottrell of Duluth, Georgia; his brother, Randy Cottrell and his sister, Cammie Cottrell; his love, Marianne Jasak; his step-son, Grant; loving sisters, Katelyn and Sarah and many nieces, nephews and grands. A small private ceremony will be held six miles off the coast of Fernandina where he wished his remains be buried in the ocean he so loved. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is in charge of services.

Stephen Christopher Cottrell GILBERT Stephen Christopher Cottrell passed from this world to the eternal world May 22, 2019 after a short fight with cancer. Steve was born October 1, 1953 to Raymond B. and Emma Jones Cottrell in Columbia, SC. He attended Columbia High School and the University of South Carolina where he majored in Marine Biology. Steve was always a man of the world and blessed with many talents and athletic ability. He was proud to have been a Shrimp Boat Captain for over 20 years based out of Fernandina, Florida. He also worked as a Project Manager for Cottrell & Co., Inc. and Vista Engineering, LLC as a mechanical designer. His artistic talents were unsurpassed and his love for life inspiring. The world seems a little smaller for his passing, but I am sure joy now radiates in Heaven as he was reunited with his brother, Bates Cottrell, and his father. He is survived by his mother, Emma Cottrell of Duluth, Georgia; his brother, Randy Cottrell and his sister, Cammie Cottrell; his love, Marianne Jasak; his step-son, Grant; loving sisters, Katelyn and Sarah and many nieces, nephews and grands. A small private ceremony will be held six miles off the coast of Fernandina where he wished his remains be buried in the ocean he so loved. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is in charge of services. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net Published in The State on May 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close