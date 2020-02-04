Stephen Ferrin Crow WEST COLUMBIA Stephen Ferrin Crow, 65, passed away on February 1, 2020. He was born in Columbia, South Carolina on February 12, 1954 to the late Albert B. Crow and Marcelle C. Crow. He is survived by two sisters, Elaine Johnson and Karen Cooper and one brother, David Crow. Stephen was a talented musician and songwriter and performed in several bands. An articulate and intelligent person, Stephen will be remembered by his wit, sense of humor, tolerance, understanding and loving nature. He will be missed by his family and friends. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Elmwood Mausoleum Chapel. www.elmwoodfhcolumbia.com
Published in The State on Feb. 4, 2020