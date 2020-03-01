Stephen L. Gill

Service Information
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:30 PM
St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church
183 St. Luke Church Road
Winnsboro, SC
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:30 PM
St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church
183 St. Luke Church Road
Winnsboro, SC
Obituary
Stephen L. Gill WINNSBORO - Funeral services for Mr. Stephen L. Gill will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020, 2:30 p.m. at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 183 St. Luke Church Road, Winnsboro, SC. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Gill will be placed in the church at 1:30 p.m. for public viewing. His memory and legacy are cherished by his wife of 35 years, Camilla H. Gill; daughter, Racquel Chifon-Nicole Gill; son, Stephen De'Vonte-Isaiah Gill; one brother, Eric M. (Jacqueline) Gill, Sr.; one special niece, Bacarri Byrd; one special nephew, Eric M. Gill II; and a host aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and friends. Nelson's Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. www.nelsonsofridgeway.com
Published in The State on Mar. 1, 2020
