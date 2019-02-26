Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Lough. View Sign

Stephen Lough CAMDEN - Stephen Harrison "Steve" Lough, age 53, died Saturday, February 23, 2019. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 27, from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM at Kornegay Funeral Home, Lugoff-Elgin Chapel. A private service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Thiel-Meyer Pet Adoption Center, 128 Black River Road, Camden, SC 29020 or The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Midlands, 500 Gracern Road, Columbia, SC 29210. Born in Camden, SC, Steve was the son of the late Harry Ashton and Genevieve "Susan" Hemphill Lough. He was a graduate of Camden High School, Dartmouth College, and the Ringling Brothers & Barnum and Baily Clown College. After finishing school, Steve fulfilled a childhood dream and ran away to join the circus. He worked as a professional circus clown for over thirty years. Steve started his career with Ringling Bros then moved to Japan, where he met the love of his life, Rie "Elizabeth" Sekine. Steve and Elizabeth were married in 1996 and returned to Ringling Bros. Together with Elizabeth and their beloved Jack Russell terriers, Steve spent his remaining years first touring with The Greatest Show on Earth and later performing for children and their families throughout North and South Carolina. In 2017, Steve moved home to Camden, and in 2018 he ran for Congress. His campaign, Clown for Congress, was based on wisdom he learned from his mother and from living and working with people from all over the world and from all walks of life. Steve's was a life of joy and service, and he had a profound impact on everyone he touched. He is survived by his wife, Rie "Elizabeth" Sekine; his brothers, Larry Lough of Columbia and Mark (Pam) Lough of Pleasanton, CA; and his five nieces and nephews. Kornegay Funeral Home, Lugoff-Elgin Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the Lough family at www.info @kornegayfuneral.com. Funeral Home Kornegay Funeral Home- Lugoff-Elgin Chapel - Lugoff

1139 Jefferson Davis Highway (US Highway 1 South)

Lugoff , SC 29078

