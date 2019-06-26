Dr. Stephen R. Izard MD PHD LEXINGTON - Dr. Izard, 72, of Lexington, SC died unexpectedly Monday, June 24 at Prisma Heart Health. He was born March 1, 1947 to Phillip and Virginia Izard. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Major Phil Izard and Jim Izard. He is survived by his wife, Erma, of 52 years; sons, Jim, Ben (Sara); daughters, Laura and Kari; grandchildren, Emilee Ann, Claire, Dash, and Liza; brother, William (Ann) Izard; sister-in-law, Gail Coggins; nephews, Phillip and Bobby, nieces, Liz Izard and Emily (Corey) Moore. Dr. Izard received his bachelor's, master's, and doctorate from the University of Mississippi. He completed his residency at Fitzsimons Army Medical Center in Denver, CO then served two years at Moncrief Army Hospital at Fort Jackson. Dr. Izard worked at Lexington Medical ED for a number of years and then founded First Care in 1985; he was the medical director until 2009. Dr. Izard joined the Palmetto Health Physician Practice Network in 2009. Dr. Izard served on numerous boards and committees. He most recently served as co-chair of the Palmetto Health-USC Medical Group Steering Committee. He served as medical director of the occupational medicine program for Prisma Health-Midlands. He also served as the medical director of Westinghouse, Michelin, and Dak Americas. At Prisma Health he was the perfect example of a servant leader and a beloved member of the medical community. The family will receive friends at Lexington Church of Christ, 101 Ballpark Rd., Lexington, SC 29072 on Wednesday evening between 5:00 and 7:00 pm. Services will be held Thursday afternoon at Lexington Church of Christ at 3:00 pm. A tribute and burial will be in his beloved Fulton, Mississippi in the following week. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the adoption agency that blessed our lives with choosing us as parents for our four children, Christian Family Services, C/O Dr. Stephen Izard Memorial, 2720 SW 2nd Ave., Gainesville, FL 32607. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on June 26, 2019