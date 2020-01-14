Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington 4720 Augusta Road Lexington , SC 29073 (803)-764-9631 Send Flowers Obituary

Stephen Vernon Sanders WEST COLUMBIA - Stephen Vernon Sanders passed away on January 11, 2020. He was born on February 17, 1959 to the late John Gottlieb and Barbra Jean Shealy Sanders. He was married to Gail Richardson Sanders for almost 29 years. He had one son, Timothy Austin Sanders. Stephen grew up in West Columbia and was a 1977 graduate of Brookland Cayce High School. From an early age, Stephen loved tearing things apart and fixing them. In his words, "I always knew I was going to turn wrenches somewhere." This led him to a 37-year career in maintenance with Michelin Tire Corporation. He retired in August 2018. Stephen had many hobbies; fishing, golfing, boating, cycling, and searching for sharks teeth. However, his greatest love was for hot rods. He spent many hours refurbishing his pride and joy, a 1964 Ford. During his cycling years, he climbed Mount Mitchell twice, the last time at age 50, and Grandfather Mountain once. He loved Edisto Beach and spent many hours digging in the sand looking for shark's teeth. He always amazed everyone with his finds! During the past year, he especially enjoyed feeding his birds and ducks. He had two special ducks that would follow him around the yard and one would eat out of his hand. Stephen was a caring and compassionate person and was always willing to lend a hand. His many special friends, son, and his loving wife will miss him dearly. In addition to being survived by his wife and son, he is survived by his brothers, Mark Sanders and David Sanders (Teresa); his nieces, Melissa Sanders, Anna-Marie Sanders, Hanna Sanders, Sara Sanders; his nephew, Wesley Sanders; his brothers-in-law, Wayne Richardson (Donna) and Brian Richardson (Laura); his sister-in-law, Robin Richardson; and his nephew, Brian Richardson II. The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Steven Madden, his staff, and the 9th Floor Oncology staff at Lexington Medical Center for their loving care for Stephen. The family will receive friends today, January 14, 2020 from 1-3 PM at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington, SC 29073 with a memorial service to follow at 3 PM in the chapel of Thompson Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Faith United Methodist Church, 5151 Sunset Blvd., Lexington, SC 29072.

