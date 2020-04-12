Steve Brown COLUMBIA - Steve Brown, 68, Columbia, SC passed on Saturday, 4 April 2020 at Sedgewood Manor Healthcare, Hopkins, SC. Most of Steve's working years were in grounds and lawn maintenance. This work brought him great joy and won him many appreciative friends. Born 6 March 1952, in Arthurtown Community in Lower Richland County, SC, Steve was the son of Henry and Bessie Jenkins Brown, who, along with his son Steve D. Brown, Jr and brother Charles Brown preceded him in death. He is survived by his beloved life partner for over 30 years, Sally Mae Goodwin; daughter Tiffany Denise Brown; granddaughter Jasmine Brown and many cousins all of the Columbia area. Services for Mr Steve Brown are entrusted in JP Holley Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in The State on Apr. 12, 2020