Steve Peake

Steve L. Peake COLUMBIA - Steve L. Peake, 66, of Columbia, SC passed away July 19, 2020 at Prisma Richland Heart Hospital. He was the son of the late Sammy and Frances W. Peake. Steve was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Peake and a sister-in-law, Elise Peake. He is survived by a sister, Phyllis W. Stanley(Mike) and brother, Mark Peake; nephews, Adams Walker, Sam Peake; niece, Lauren Peake. He also shared a special bond with his loving aunt, Kathy Peeler of Charleston, SC. Steve was a retired cosmetologist who was very talented and won several awards. Steve was also an avid dancer, especially The Carolina Shag. He won a dancing contest at the Township Auditorium, at age 12 dancing The Twist. Besides dancing the night away, he had a flair for fashion and decorating. Steve has always been a southern gentleman with qualities of compassion, kindness and caring. What Steve mostly loved was giving gifts to family and friends, a true giver. Steve cherished his family and friends and all who knew him, loved him. We were lucky to have had him in our lives. Forever in our hearts. Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com

Published in The State on Jul. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park
845 Leesburg Rd
Columbia, SC 29209
(803) 776-1092
