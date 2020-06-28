Steve Smith
Steve Lee Smith PROSPERITY - Steve Lee Smith, 68, of Prosperity, died June 24, 2020 at his residence. Born in Newberry, he was a son of the late Verner and Elvie Huffstetler Smith. He retired from Norfolk Southern and was a member of Mt. Pilgrim Lutheran Church. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Sherry Johnson Smith; sons, Gregory (Tina) Smith and Brian (Nicole Metts) Smith; a daughter, Jennifer (Ryan) Rambo; a sister, Frances Shealy; brothers, Robert (Hazel) Smith, and Davey (Becky) Smith ; grandchildren, Anthony Smith, Bethany (Caleb) Kierstead, Caden Smith, Christopher (Whitney) Smith, and Emma Rambo; 3 great-grandchildren, Ansleigh, Evalet, and Penelope. He was predeceased by sisters, Helen Smith, Evelyn Smith, and Dot Chavis; brothers, Wayne Smith, Harold Smith, and Floyd Smith. Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00PM Thursday, July 2, 2020 in Mt. Pilgrim Lutheran Church Cemetery by the Rev. Bobby Morris. The family will be receiving friends at his residence. Memorials may be made to Mt. Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 2336 Mt. Pilgrim Church Road, Prosperity, SC 29127 or to the ALS Foundation SC Chapter, 130 Gardeners Circle, PMB 622, Johns Island, SC 29455. McSwain-Evans Funeral Home www.mcswainevans.com

Published in The State on Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McSwain-Evans Funeral Home
1724 Main St.
Newberry, SC 29108
803-276-0610
