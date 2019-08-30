Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steve Strickland. View Sign Service Information MEARES FUNERAL HOME, INC. 6227 E. HIGHWAY 76 Mullins , SC 29574 (843)-464-9543 Send Flowers Obituary

Steve Willard Strickland FAIR BLUFF, NC - Steve Williard Strickland, 64, of Fair Bluff, North Carolina passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 28, 2019 following a brief illness. He was born in Florence, South Carolina on October 18, 1954, the son of the late Jesse and Addie Jo Strickland. Steve graduated from Keenan High School in Columbia, South Carolina and attended the University of South Carolina majoring in vocal performance and theatre. A theatre luminary in the Greater Columbia, South Carolina theatre for over thirty years, he participated in well over a hundred theatre productions at Town Theatre, Workshop Theatre, Act One Theatre, Upstage Theatre and Village Square Theatre. His other abiding interest was in his family genealogy where he spent countless hours connecting his Strickland, Enzor, Anderson and McCathern relatives together through many decades. He spent the last twenty-four years working at Sunny Mart in Nichols where he made many friends. In addition to his parents, Steve was predeceased by his beloved grandparents, Sallie Lou and Roscoe Enzor and Dayton and Mildred Strickland, his great-grandmothers, Sally and Leona along with his stepmother, Deborah Childs. He is survived by his sisters, Jessica Strickland Morris (Richard), Teresa Weatherford (Tony), Tiffany Strickland Mishue (Wesley), and Mona Strickland; his brothers, William Strickland (Teresa), Jess Strickland (Kara), and Jason Dennis (Sarah). He was very proud of his nephew Justin Jones and Justin's daughters, Dallas and Reagan, along with his youngest niece, Early Strickland. A host of cousins (led by his devoted cousin, Wanda) along with aunts and uncles grieve his sudden passing. Anyone who knew Steve remembers his great love for his beloved furry babies who he leaves behind. The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Spring Branch Baptist Church in Nichols. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday in the sanctuary of the church. Interment will be in the church cemetery. An online guestbook is available at

Published in The State on Aug. 30, 2019

