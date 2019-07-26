Steve Vernon Strouble THOMSON, GA - Educator/ Principal, Mr. Steve Vernon Strouble, age 62, a native of West Columbia, SC, a resident of Thomson, GA passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the University Hospital-McDuffie in Thomson, GA. The Celebration of Life Service in his honor will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Thomson High School Auditorium, 1160 White Oak Road, Thomson, GA with Rev. Rodney Lockett, pastor of Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Thomson, GA and Rev. Patricia Lazenby, Worship Leader of the Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Thomson, GA as the Presider. The Interment will be held in Huger, SC at the Frost Cemetery located on Frost Lane following the service. No Repast will be entertained. On the day of service, the funeral procession will be leaving the residence at 10:30 a.m. for the service. The initial public viewing of the body will be held from 12-8 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the funeral home. You may visit www.thomsonfuneralsystem.com to leave condolences and remarks. Thomson Funeral System, 505 Gordon St. NE, Thomson, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The State on July 26, 2019