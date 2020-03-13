Steven Anthony Kirkland LUGOFF Funeral service for Steven Anthony Kirkland, 69, will be held Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Kirkland Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Mr. Kirkland passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Born in Blaney, he was a son of the late Elmer Herbert Kirkland, Sr., and Ernestine Troxler Kirkland. Mr. Kirkland served in the U.S. Navy and was a member of Masonic Lodge 204, Hampton. He attended DeKalb Baptist Church and enjoyed watching western films and spending time with family. Surviving are his wife Kaye Ungaro Kirkland; children, T.J. Ungaro (Dawn), Cara Shuttleworth (Stan), Courtney Dayn Kirkland, Stephen Kirkland; siblings, Margaret Ann Brown (David), E. Herbert Kirkland, Jr. (Nancy J.), Rosa Lee Fuller; 7 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Mar. 13, 2020