Steven B. Tapping SWANSEA, S.C. - Steven B. Tapping, 66, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel in Orangeburg. Rev. Scott Alewine will be officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00-4:00 P.M. on October 1, 2019 prior to the memorial service. Mr. Tapping was born on September 15, 1953 in London, England. He was the son of Margaret Tapping and the late Bernard Tapping. He enjoyed woodworking and making cabinets. Survivors include his companion of 21 years, Alice H. Geiger of the home; children, Barry Tapping, Yvonne Tapping; step-children, Joby Geiger (Kelley), Jason Geiger; mother, Margaret Tapping of Australia; sisters, Alyson Elvin (Paul) and Teresa Head (Greg) both of Australia and a number of nieces and nephews. Friends may call the residence of Jerry and Doris Antley in Cope, S.C.

