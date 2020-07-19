1/2
Steven Eugene George
Steven Eugene George LUGOFF Funeral service for Steven Eugene George, 73, will be held on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veteran (DAV). Mr. George passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family. Born in Lebanon, Ind., he was the son of the late Robert George I and Betty Alice George. He served in the United States Army and served in Vietnam. He retired from the Air Force National Guard. Mr. George was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. He was a member of the Future Farmers of America. Surviving are his wife, Sallie Crowder George; children, Melissa George (Floyd) of Bethune, Robert George II (Nancy) of New York, Charles W. Haddock (Jessica) of Georgia and Angelica Theresa Karch (Charles) of Elgin; sisters, Sharon Pierce (Jim) and Susan Anderson (Denny); brother, Stanley George (Laura); 11 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; 4 nephews; and 3 nieces. Sign online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.

Published in The State on Jul. 19, 2020.
