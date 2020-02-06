Steven M. Carpenter Sr. COLUMBIA A funeral service for Steven Michael Carpenter Sr., 53, will be held on Friday at 2:00 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff, with burial to follow in Blaney Baptist Church Cemetery, Elgin. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home. Mr. Carpenter passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Born in Laurinburg, N.C., he was the son of Johnny Rippy and the late Eva Lou Carpenter Rippy. He enjoyed a long career in building houses. He was a fun loving, honest family man who always did the right thing. His kids and grandchildren were his world. He was kind, generous and a hero to his children. He also enjoyed thrift shopping, vacationing, and was an avid Gamecock fan. Surviving are his wife of 32 years, Demeita June Charles Carpenter; sons, Steven Michael Carpenter Jr. (Lonnie) of Elgin and Zack Carpenter (Rachel) of Columbia; daughter, Katie Carpenter (Brad) of Columbia; sister, Laura Christine Wetherwax; and grandchildren, Poette Diroff, Khloe Carpenter, Hollie Carpenter, Bentley Truell, and Brennen Drayton. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Feb. 6, 2020