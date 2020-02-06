Steven Powell Scheffler CHARLOTTE, NC - Steven Powell Scheffler, 60, of Charlotte, NC, passed January 18. A memorial service will be held at 11 am Friday, Feb 7 at Chapin United Methodist Church. Born in Lynchburg, VA to William Harvey and Jacquelyn Powell Scheffler on June 5, 1959. Steve was predeceased by his father, William Harvey Scheffler; grand parents William & Ruth Scheffler and Larnie and Loreen Powell. Survived by his mother, Jackie Scheffler of Chapin, SC, bros Richard & David Scheffler, nieces Claire Herr and Logan Scheffler and grand-niece Ariana Herr as well as Chase, his beloved lab.
Published in The State on Feb. 6, 2020