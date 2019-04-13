Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Walters. View Sign

Steven Eugene Walters LEXINGTON - Steven Eugene Walters, 57 of Lexington, SC was born September 25, 1961 in Columbia, SC. He went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 5, 2019. He was a son of the late Gene and Anne Walters. He is survived by his children: Dustin Walters and wife (Jennifer) of Tucson, AZ. for whom first grandson is to be born this May. His Cayce Pfau and husband (Michael) of Charleston, SC and granddaughters: Natalie Grace (9) and Kaylee (7); Sister: Viki Golightly of Columbia, SC; Brother: Don Walters of New York and numerous niece and nephews. Steve loved spending time with his family and cherished the time spent with hi children and grandchildren. With our loss, there's one less Gamecock, so we've all got to cheer a little harder! Arrangements was entrusted to Jones Funeral Home, West Columbia, SC.

