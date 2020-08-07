1/2
Steven Wayne Parker
1975 - 2020
Steven Wayne Parker LUGOFF - SFC Steven Wayne Parker, 44, of Lugoff, SC, husband of Melanie Gunter Parker, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020. He was born on October 4, 1975 in Columbia, SC to Paul Francis and Sandra Kay Blizzard Parker. SFC Parker proudly served 20 years in the SCARNG. He was a 1994 graduate of Chapin High School, where he was an All-American football player and wrestler, and also a graduate of Limestone College. In addition to his parents and wife of 20 years, Steven is survived by three children, Sammantha Hodge (Steven), Kerrigann Parker and Everette Parker; one brother Christian McCoy-Parker (Jim McCoy-Parker), one sister Shannon Parker-Watt (Michael), two grandchildren, Zachary and Jacob Hodge, one nephew Parker Watts, one niece Ryleigh Watts. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 4:00pm in the chapel of Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:45pm prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made in Steven's name to the American Cancer Society. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com

Published in The State on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
02:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington
AUG
8
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington
4720 Augusta Road
Lexington, SC 29073
(803) 764-9631
August 7, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Thompson Funeral Home
