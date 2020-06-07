Stuart Payne Stout COLUMBIA Stuart Payne Stout, 67, passed away on June 4, 2020, from complications with cancer. Stuart was born in Bourne, Massachusetts to parents from the Greatest Generation, Jolene and Rubin Stout. Stuart worked for Wolff Shoe Company for twenty-plus years and was incredibly fortunate to retire in 2002 at 50 years old. His idea of retirement, however, involved 18 years of long hours, sweat, sunburns, and constant collaboration and leadership - all for worthy causes. Stuart served as a determined, tireless, and irreplaceable volunteer for Families Helping Families, the Snack Pack Program, the Irmo Optimist Club, Sharing God's Love, Wreaths Across America, and the Seven Oaks Recreation Center, where he coached generations of boys in baseball. He was the humble recipient of numerous accolades including the Order of the Palmetto, the Optimist Club Member of the Year, the South Carolina Recreation Parks Association Volunteer of the Year, Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission Community Star Award, and numerous others. He thrived working alongside other volunteers collecting and distributing Christmas gifts to tens of thousands of Midlands families, providing food for thousands of children who would have gone without, and serving as a coach and role model for so many. While gruff and rough at first glance, those who knew him saw a tremendous heart, a bull-like work ethic, steadfast character, and the strength and courage to stand up for his beliefs. He loved crossword puzzles, a funny story, political debate, historical non-fiction, time at the beach, and Motown music. More than anything, though, he loved his family. Stuart is survived by his wife of 44 years, Wanda Hendrick Stout; his daughter, Dayton Stout Velarde (Raul); his sons, Blaine Hendrick Stout and Morgan Stuart Stout (Sydney); his two grandsons, Jack and Henry Velarde; his brother, Willard Stout (Sugie); his sister, Rebecca Stout Brown (Robert); and many other family and friends who loved, respected, and will miss him dearly. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Seven Oaks Park. We'll meet on the lower baseball field for a socially distanced celebration of life. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo is assisting the family. Should anyone desire, donations may be made in Stuart's honor to Families Helping Families, P.O. Box 5141, Columbia, SC 29250; or McGregor Presbyterian Church, 6505 St Andrews Rd, Columbia, SC 29212. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Jun. 7, 2020.