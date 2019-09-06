Suda Mae Shealy Chapman Suber (1933 - 2019)
Obituary
Suda Mae Shealy Chapman Suber CHAPIN - Suda Mae Shealy Chapman Suber, 85, September 4, 2019 at Lexington Medical Center. Born on November 16, 1933 in Leesville, she was a daughter of the late Bunyon Addison Wayne and Cora Adelle Rish Shealy She retired from North American Philips and was a member of St. John Lutheran Church. She was a member of the Ballentine Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star. She loved crocheting, working in her yard, and making pound cakes. She is survived by her husband, Clyde N. Suber; a daughter, Judy Chapman of Chapin; a son, James Chapman of Chapin; a step-son, Steve Suber of Chapin; granddaughters, Staci Chapman, and Jayme Chapman; step-grandchildren, Mason Suber, Hillary Berrier, and Dean Suber; 2 great-grandchildren; and her special little dog, Roxie. She was predeceased by her first husband, Baker Miller Chapman and siblings, Marjorie Shealy, Christine Wicker and John Shealy. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the McSwain - Evans Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 4:00 - 6:00 PM at the McSwain-Evans Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Cross Point Church, 1523 Trent Street, Newberry, SC 29108. www.mcswainevans.com
Published in The State on Sept. 6, 2019
