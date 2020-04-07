Sue C. Sloan (1031 - 2020)
Sue C. Sloan WEST COLUMBIA Sue C. Sloan was born May 4, 1931 and passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Sallie Arms and Charles Dennis Crain. Mrs. Sloan is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Sloan of Columbia; son, Rev. Tim Sloan (Tracy) of Irmo and grandchildren, Rossi and Nicolas Sloan. She was predeceased by her husband, Rev. J. Y. Sloan and siblings, Hughlet Mason, Haskell Crain, Mary Lou Atkins and Catherine Wood. A private family graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Southland Memorial Gardens. The service will be viewable via livestreaming on Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel's Facebook page. To read full obituary and leave online condolences and memories, please visit caughmansouthland.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 7, 2020
