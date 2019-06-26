Sue Dease LUGOFF The family of Mary Zoe "Sue" Dease, 73, will receive friends at the home, 149-3B Willow Creek Blvd., Lugoff, on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Ms. Dease passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. Born in Camden, she was the daughter of the late John William Horton, Jr. and Zoe Martin Gay Truesdale. She was a graduate of Limestone College and retired from Owen Steel. She enjoyed reading, gardening and walking. Surviving are her daughter, Suzanne Dease Evans (Robert) of Piedmont; sister, Rhonda Carnes (Dwight); brothers, Robert Adams (Young), Jerry Adams and Randall Truesdale (Elaine); brother-in-law, Harvey Truesdale; grandchild, Elizabeth Leigh Parnell; step-grandchildren, Austin James Evans and Ashton Noelle Evans; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Sandra Truesdale. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on June 26, 2019