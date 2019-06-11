Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sue Harvell. View Sign Service Information Temples-Halloran Funeral & Cremation Services 5400 Bush River Rd Columbia , SC 29212 (803)-772-1231 Send Flowers Obituary

Sue C. Metts Harvell LEXINGTON The funeral service for Sue C. Metts Harvell, 86, widow of the late William E. "Billy" Metts, Sr., will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in St. Andrew's Baptist Church, 230 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29210 with Reverend Ronald "Dee" Vaughan officiating. The visitation will be held from 12:30-2:00 p.m. in the chapel of the church. Her interment will follow in Bush River Memorial Gardens, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. Temples Halloran Funeral Home is assisting the family. Sue was born January 28, 1933, in Philcampbell, AL and passed away on June 9, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Milburn Jackson Carroll and Eula Mae Foster Carroll. Sue was a charter member of the St. Andrew's Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and worked in the nursery. She had retired from the SC Baptist Convention and also worked for several years in the insurance industry. Survivors are her daughter, Pam Miller (Tim) of Chapin; son, Bill Metts (Sherry) of Lexington; grandchildren, Robyn Rowe (John), Kelly Kirven (Matt), Molly Bowman (Ryan), Ashley Metts, Kristy Gywn, and Tad Lineberger as well as 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, late husband, and one brother and sister. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Andrew's Baptist Church, 230 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29210 or ., 140 Stoneridge Drive, #210, Columbia, SC 29210. On-line condolences may be sent to

