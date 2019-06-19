Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sue Hewett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sue Lackey Hewett COLUMBIA - Sue Lackey Hewett, 78, a long-time resident of Columbia, SC, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday morning, June 12th after a long battle with Dementia, surrounded by family. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 29th at the Union United Methodist Church (UMC) Chapel in Irmo, SC. The family will receive family and friends at 1:00. Sue was born on September 6, 1940, the youngest daughter of Elbert Lackey and Frances Lackey, Concord NC. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to those who knew her. As an example of her selfless nature, Sue donated her body to science with the University of South Carolina School of Medicine. Her cremains will be interred at Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia, SC at a later date. She married the late James Albert Hewett in 1962 and they lived together in Columbia SC until his death in 2013. She is survived by her children Dr. Kelly Hewett (Randall Rose) of Knoxville, TN, Jamie Keller (Rudy) and Heath Hewett (Nikki), both of Columbia; two grandsons (Keith and Gabriel); one brother Leon Lackey (Margaret); many nephews and nieces, cousins and caring friends. Sue was predeceased by her loving Husband James (Jim) Hewett on August 14, 2013. Sue graduated from the Winecoff School in Concord, NC and from Pfeiffer College, Misenheimer, NC. She worked full time as a medical records keeper and transcriptionist. Sue loved cooking, sewing, cross stitching, singing in her church choir, family time together and pouring herself into helping her children succeed in school and life. Her infectious laugh and smile conveyed warmth and uncommon goodness, and she was a friend and mother to all of her children's friends. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made to the following charitable causes that are important to Sue and the family. Please acknowledge that your donation is in memory of Sue Hewett: 1.) All Seasons Hospice 7142 Woodrow St., Irmo, SC. 29063 2.) Leeza's Care Connection at the Michael J. and Mary Meech Mungo Home 201 St. Andrews Rd., Columbia, SC. 29210



