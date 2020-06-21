Sue Jane Alton O'Connor COLUMBIA - Sue Jane Alton O'Connor, 73, passed away on June 7, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She fought this terrible disease to the end, never wanting to leave her loving family and friends. Sue was born August 26, 1946 in Moultrie, Georgia, the only daughter of the late Norman Astor and June Rumph Alton. She spent her early years living with her family in Greenville, South Carolina where she graduated from Greenville High School. She attended Winthrop College and graduated with a degree in Elementary Education in 1968. In 1974, she earned a Master's degree in Early Childhood Development from the University of South Carolina. Sue began her career as a kindergarten teacher in 1970 in Columbia, South Carolina, teaching at Waverley and Sarah Nance Elementary Schools. In 1985, Sue became a consultant on Early Childhood Programs with the Richland One School District. In 1988, she served on a mission to help implement an Early Childhood Education program in Jordan. This trip was a great source of pride and happiness for her. She became Coordinator of Curriculum and Accountability for Richland One in 1993 and remained in that position until she retired in 1998. Throughout her career Sue was devoted to educating and improving the lives of children in Richland County. In her personal life Sue enjoyed many hobbies and interests. Every year, she would join her family for many special trips, especially those to Disney World with her beloved nephew and to visit her brother's ranch in Montana. She was devoted to her mother's care and served on a board for mental health at Tucker Center. Sue was an avid college football fan and her love of her family's Georgia Bulldogs was surpassed ever so slightly by her love for her Gamecocks. Sue enjoyed staying current on the latest in technology and always had the newest Apple gadget. She enjoyed spending time with her many dear friends, and was generous with her time and wisdom in helping those around her. She loved all animals, especially her cats Jenny and Lucy. Survivors include her brother, Kirby Alton and his wife Jan; nephew, Jeffrey Alton; niece, Addie Carder and her husband Clif and daughters Haley, Ella and Laya; cousins, Judy Hay, Leslie Rye, Douglas Rumley and Will Rumley; ex-husband Fitz O'Connor; and many close friends. Sue's life will be celebrated in a private ceremony when her ashes are scattered on Kirby's ranch in Montana, where she spent many happy days with her family. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to The American Cancer Society, Columbia, SC, or to a charity of one's choice. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Jun. 21, 2020.