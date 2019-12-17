Sue S. Nichols LEESVILLE - Services for Mary Sue Stone Nichols, 83, will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday at Wittenberg Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will follow the service in the church. Memorials maybe made to Wittenberg Lutheran Church Vision 2020 Fund, P.O. Box 3447, Leesville SC 29070. Barr-Price Funeral, Historic B-L Chapel is assisting the family. Mrs. Nichols passed away Sunday December 15, 2019. Born in the St. Phillips Church Community of Newberry County, she was a daughter of the late John Aubrey and Mary Ruth Kibler Stone and was a member of Wittenberg Lutheran Church. She was a former employee of Long's Variety and Barr-Price Funeral Home. Surviving are her daughter, Pam (Steven) Humphries and son, Mike (Virginia) Nichols, 4 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Brady B. Nichols, Jr., brothers, Harold, Roy and Edward Stone. Online register at barr-price.com (803) 532-4411
Published in The State on Dec. 17, 2019