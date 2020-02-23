Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sue Scott. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Send Flowers Obituary

Sue McCutchen Scott COLUMBIA - Sue McCutchen Scott, 65, of Columbia was born on February 10, 1955 in Kingstree, SC and passed away peacefully at her brother's home in Columbia surrounded by her family on February 21, 2020. She was the oldest daughter of Barbara Duke McCutchen and the late Edsel McCutchen. She graduated from Towers High School in Atlanta in 1973. Sue worked several jobs during her life but upon moving back to Columbia she found her true calling when she began work at Satchel Ford Elementary School. She was a beloved member of the office staff for over 12 years and she loved each of those children as if they were her own. Sue was a member of Shandon United Methodist Church and a faithful participant in the Acts 2:21 Sunday school class. Sue could be found at any social function with her Satchel Ford family as well as her six nieces and nephews. But what she loved most of all was a little retail therapy and taking her youngest nieces shopping with her. She was known for her beautiful smile and happy disposition regardless of the circumstances around her. Surviving her are her mother, Barbara Duke McCutchen of Columbia, brothers Eddie McCutchen of Grayson, Georgia and Kevin McCutchen (Rami) of Columbia and her sister, Amy McCutchen Meetze (Joley) also of Columbia. She had five nieces and a nephew, Kristen McCutchen Walsh (Andy) of Canton, Georgia, Keri McCutchen Filakosky (Zac) of Santa Rosa, Florida, Knox McCutchen of Washington, DC, Alli and Rachel McCutchen and Lily Meetze all of Columbia. Sue also had six great-nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Sue was blessed to have a life long best friend, Rhonda Peck Dixon, since the fourth grade. Rhonda was always there for Sue, especially during this hard fought battle. She and her husband, Monty, were so special to Sue and her family can never thank them enough for the love and care they poured out on to Sue. She was predeceased just this past October by her precious father, Edsel. The family would like to also thank Prisma Hospice for their love and care of our entire family. The funeral will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Shandon United Methodist Church, 3407 Devine Street, Columbia, SC. The Rev. Shannon Bullion will officiate. The burial will be at Sandy Bay Cemetery located at 1594 McCutchen Road, Cades, SC 29518 at 3:00 p.m. with Mr. Rion Cobb presiding. The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at the home of Kevin and Rami McCutchen 300 Crown Point Road in Columbia. Serving as pallbearers will be Monty Dixon, Andy Walsh, Zac Filakosky, Chad McCutchen, Knox McCutchen, and Rion Cobb. Memorials may be made to Shandon United Methodist Church (for the women's retreat) 3407 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205 or Sandy Bay Cemetery c/o Doug Price 1753 McCutchen Road, Kingstree, SC 29556. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at

