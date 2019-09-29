Susan Deavers Hogan COLUMBIA Susan D. Hogan, 70, of Columbia, died unexpectedly, Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late George and Dorothy Shellenberger Deavers. Susan was a Graduate of Millersville University of Pennsylvania and a member of Northeast Presbyterian Church. She was a loving mother and devoted military spouse. An avid traveler, Susan visited over 45 countries, oftentimes as part of medical missions. You could usually find her walking Edisto Island Beach for seashells and sharks' teeth. Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Donald W. Hogan; her beloved children, Kirsten, Kathryn, Benjamin, and Amanda; and her grandson, Harrison. Susan was laid to rest following a small service at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The family suggests memorials be made to the Edisto Island Preservation Alliance at www.preserveedisto.com. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 29, 2019