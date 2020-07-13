1/1
Susan Johnson
1934 - 2020
Susan Miller Johnson IRMO - Susan Miller Johnson, 86, died July 10, 2020. She was born on July 9, 1934 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma to the late Gladys and Armon Miller. She married James P. Johnson on March 21, 1959 in Bartlesville, OK, and he preceded her in death in 1998. She graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1952 with a BS Degree in Home Economics, and she was a member of Pi Beta Phi Fraternity for Women. She retired in 2001 after 22 years at the Affinity Medical Group in WI. She was a member of Lake Murray Presbyterian Church, Chapin, SC. Survivors include her daughter, Cindy (James) Peterson and their children Thomas (Alyssa), Andrew, and great-granddaughter, Braelynn of SC; son, Gregory (Cynthia Ann) Johnson and their children Katherine, Elizabeth, and Caroline of MN. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation as a memorial in Sue's name to Lake Murray Presbyterian Church, Chapin, SC for the We Care Food Pantry. In honoring Sue's wishes, a private gathering will be held. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.

Published in The State on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork
7600 WOODROW ST
Irmo, SC 29063
8037322211
