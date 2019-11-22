Susan Murphy Scott PELION, SC - Susan Murphy Scott, 54, of Pelion, South Carolina passed away November 20, 2019 peacefully at home. She was born on February 21, 1965 in Orangeburg, SC to the late Willie "Jackie" Murphy and her mother Grace Crider. Susan loved life. She was a true warrior in her fight against cancer. Susan had a strong relationship with Jesus Christ. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife and mother. She will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her. Susan is survived by her loving husband of 25 years Ronnie Scott, her son Jared Cooper, her nephew Jackie Hutto, and her beloved dog Jazz. She was preceded in death by her sister Shelia Hutto, her nephew David Hutto and her grandparents. The family will receive friends at the Woodridge Memorial Park and Funeral Home Mausoleum, 138 Corley Mill Road, Lexington, SC 29072 on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 1:00 - 2:00PM. There will be a graveside service following. Interment will be at Woodridge Memorial Park. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Nov. 22, 2019