Susan Price Connelly PROSPERITY - Susan Price Connelly, beloved wife of Alvin David Connelly, entered her eternal rest on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 after long years of Alzheimer's. Susan was born February 1949, the daughter of the late Leonard Eugene and Evelyn Ayers Price. She is survived by her husband; her son, Jason Neal (Melissa) of Irmo; and her sister, Jane (Leonard) Gough of Fayetteville, Georgia. Funeral services will be on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 3:00 pm at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Prosperity. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be following the service. Memorials may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 4056 St. Luke's Church Road, Prosperity, SC 29127 or the . McSwain-Evans Funeral Home. www.mcswain-evans.com
Published in The State on Jan. 30, 2020